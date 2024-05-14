Ugandan horticulture firms explore Italian market

Ugandan horticulture exporters hope to grow volumes to the European markets such as Italy, which is already accounting for some 45% (2023 figures) of the total coffee export receipts. Some attending the global fruits and vegetables expo in Italy were targeting deals with Europe-based firms interested in a variety of Uganda’s agricultural produce. Challenges including international quality requirements in the organic sector, have for years plagued the sector, which remains the most important foreign exchange earner.