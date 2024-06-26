Insurers push for awareness to grow penetration

Uganda's low level of savings among workers compared to regional peers, is of great concern but also a low-hanging fruit for insurers for instance now facing an urgent need to grow penetration levels beyond the current 1%. The Chief Executive Officer of Jubilee Life, Kumar Sumit Guarav is now rallying sector players to intensify awareness of financial services among Ugandans using educational campaigns and innovative solutions. He was speaking at the launch of the company’s launch a product called the smart Save plan