French-Uganda business forum opens new doors

The first edition of the French Uganda business forum is in the offing, marking a new era of collaboration between French and Ugandan companies. So far, French companies have invested in Uganda to the tune of 1.4 billion dollars, with Total Energies leading the way in oil and gas ventures. This year's forum is themed on harnessing Artificial Intelligence, focusing on what Ugandan companies, especially fintechs, can learn from their French counterparts.