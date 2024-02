Air Cargo demand for Ugandan produce soars

Air cargo operators transporting Uganda’s fresh produce such as fish, flowers, and organic fruits and vegetables have revealed that the huge demand for Uganda’s fish, especially the freshwater Nile perch in Italy, Spain, Portugal, and other countries in Europe is yet to be met. Franco Marangia, the Africa General Manager, Euro cargo, is also advising that Lake Victoria freshwater must be preserved to maintain the quality of fish for export.