CECAFA JUNIOUR CHAMPIONSHIP : Uganda cubs beats South Sudan 4-1
EWARDING CHAMPIONS: FEASSA games winners get international call
ARTISANAL LEATHER :COMESA targets small operators,partners with Kyambogo varsity
FUNDING AFRICAN SMES: World Bank and Arab Bank financing coalition created
CENTRAL BANK RATE: BOU raises it to 10% as inflation hits new highs
2023 MARTYRS DAY CELEBRATIONS : Church of Uganda eastern dioceses join hands in preparations
FIRE DESTROYS BUILDINGS : Kiwatule police blame fire incident on illegal power connections
HOPE IN EBOLA INTERVENTIONS: Four more people leave hospital
NEW LAND FORCES CHIEF SPEAKS OUT : Lt Gen.Kayanja Muhanga ready, says ADF no longer a threat
A CENTURY OF MAKERERE UNIVERSITY :President Museveni emphasizes sciences and regional trade
KCCA seals deal with British firm Colas to fix several city roads
Buildings on road reserves, Busega market parking razed down
UGANDA AIRLINES SAGA:MPS on COSASE want CEO Bamuturaki sacked, money refunded
ABAAWANGULA EMPAKA Z’AMASOMERO MU ARUSHA :Basabiddwa okwetegekera eza Africa
EMYAKA KIKUMI EGY’OBUWEEREZA : Pulezidenti Museveni asiimye bannassaayansi
OKUTEREEZA EKITONGOLE KY’ENNYONYI:Alipoota eyagala akikulira agobwe