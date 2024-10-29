Mayiga joins call to retain UCDA as autonomous body

The Katikkiro or Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, has joined the burgeoning call to have the August House spare the Uganda Coffee Development Authority, which the Central Government plans to merge with the mother Ministry of Agriculture, under the National Coffee Amendment Bill 2024 - which seeks to dissolve the Authority. The Katikkiro's call comes as MPs on the NRM ticket prepare to meet President Museveni in Kisozi over the controversial bill.