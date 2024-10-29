Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Death toll from Kigogwa tanker explosion rises to 28
  • 2 National Arsenal fan on the run after Man Utd fan’s death 
  • 3 National Sipapa’s fingerprints found at robbery scene
  • 4 National One dead, two injured in Kasese house fire
  • 5 National UCDA needs more funds –Mayiga 