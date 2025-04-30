Youth voice and the 2026 Elections | MORNING AT NTV

As Uganda prepares for the 2026 elections, a growing concern has emerged—many young Ugandans may be unable to participate, despite making up the majority of the population. With youth expected to play a key role in shaping the country’s future, the nomination process for youth representatives, running from June 2nd to 10th, marks a critical starting point. We unpack the ongoing youth election with insights from Western Youth MP Edson Rugumayo, Eastern Youth MP Bernard Odoi, and youth activist Shamim Nambassa.