Besigye confers with legal team before return to Luzira prison

After being remanded until May 21st, opposition figure Dr. Kizza Besigye briefly conferred with his legal team—including prominent Kenyan politician Martha Karua and Kampala Lord Mayor Eria S. Lukwago—before being handcuffed and escorted back to Luzira Prison under tight security. The brief exchange took place just outside the courtroom, where Karua and Lukwago expressed concern over what they described as continued political persecution. Dr. Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate, appeared calm but resolute as he was led away by prison authorities. We bring you the pictures.