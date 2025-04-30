Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 World 'I'd like to be pope' - Trump
  • 2 National Man in viral video insulting Buganda, Kabaka sent to Luzira
  • 3 National Kabale traders demolish kiosks after ultimatum
  • 4 National Buganda Kingdom launches 'Tubele Balamu' health insurance scheme
  • 5 National Karusoke becomes third Ugandan selected for Gates Cambridge scholarship