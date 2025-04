Court adjourns Kawempe North poll case to May 5

The High Court in Kampala has adjourned the preliminary hearing of the election petition in which NRM’s Faridah Nambi is challenging the victory of Elias Nalukoola in the March 2025 Kawempe North parliamentary by-election. While adjourning the case to May 5, Justice Bernard Namanya ordered the first respondent, Elias Nalukoola, to file his defense against allegations that he bribed some of the petitioner's witnesses.