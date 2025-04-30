Besigye, further remanded over alleged plot to overthrow government

Veteran politician and former presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye, his aide Obed Lutale, and Captain Denis Oola, who are facing terrorism charges, have been remanded until 21st May 2025. He was ushered into court under tight security. Besigye and his two co-accused have applied for bail several times, but in vain. According to the prosecution, Dr. Besigye, Hajj Lutale, Capt. Denis Oola, and others still at large allegedly plotted to overthrow the government by force of arms between 2023 and November 2024. The alleged plot spans multiple countries, including Geneva (Switzerland), Athens (Greece), Nairobi (Kenya), and Kampala City.