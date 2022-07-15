Youth unemployment and job creation in Uganda | MORNING AT NTV

Youth unemployment stands between 64% and 70%, and about 400,000 youths are released annually into the job market to compete for approximately 9,000 available jobs. About 30% of the youths who are institutionally qualified in Uganda are unable to find jobs, and the situation is even worse for semi-skilled and unskilled youths. Youths who remain unemployed or underemployed do not exploit their full potential. The ED of Wezesha Impact, Solomon Kayiwa expounded on the plight of youths in the job market.