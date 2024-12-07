Why it is important to improve cooperatives' human, tech capacity | TALK OF THE NATION

Microfinance organizations, including cooperatives and SACCOs, have been urged to leverage digital technologies to drive growth and sustainability while prioritizing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. According to Goretti Masadde, the CEO of the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services, these organizations play a critical role in fostering financial inclusion and community development. Tonight, we will explore how impactful capacity growth in these entities can be. To help us understand this, we have the Uganda Development Forum Executive Director, Edward Katende.