What to expect as EAC ministers discuss migrant safety solutions | MORNING AT NTV

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has partnered with Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to repatriate 32 Ugandans trapped in Myanmar, some of whom were involved in online scams. As similar challenges affect other African nations, East African Community (EAC) ministers are set to meet and discuss solutions, including creating safer pathways for migrants. Here’s what to expect from the upcoming discussions.