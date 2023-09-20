What Awaits FDC's New Administration |MorningAtNTV

Yesterday, FDC Chairperson Wasswa Birigwa convened a delegates conference that marked a change in the party's administration. This move has generated diverse interpretations and raised questions about the party's future. Is changing the administration the solution to FDC's challenges? To provide insights, we turn to Francis Mwijukye, Acting Treasurer of FDC, and Patrick Amuriat Oboi, a former presidential candidate and the current President of FDC.