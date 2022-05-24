Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 World Russia intensifies Donbas offensive as war enters 4th month
  • 2 National 16 houses destroyed in clan clash
  • 3 World Tedros Adhanom: From 'child of war' to two-term WHO chief
  • 4 National UPDF causing silent genocide in Karamoja - Kabuleta
  • 5 National Govt overruns April budget despite call for modest spend 