How Uganda's musicians are navigating the evolving music industry | MORNING AT NTV

As the music industry undergoes constant evolution, digital streaming services and social media present unprecedented opportunities for emerging artists. The ever-growing demand for music has transformed the industry into a multi-billion-dollar landscape, covering production, distribution, live concerts, album sales, streaming, and more. However, navigating this complex terrain can be challenging, with unique career trajectories and varied legislation across countries. To shed light on the industry's evolution and key promotion channels, artists Moses Nsubuga (Viboyo) and Phina Mugerwa share their insights. Join us as we explore the dynamic journey of the music business.