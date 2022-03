How recipients of NSSF mid-term access can benefit | TALK OF THE NATION

Over the last three weeks, the National Social Security Fund has been disbursing funds to beneficiaries of the midterm access benefit. To date, the fund has paid 70 billion shillings to over 4,000 beneficiaries. Most of these have received between 2-7 million shillings each. We are discussed financial literacy - what advice does one who has received this money need to do, in order for the money to be beneficial to them?