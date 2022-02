HEALTH FOCUS: Detecting and treating Muscular dystrophy

Muscular dystrophy is a group of diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. In muscular dystrophy, abnormal genes interfere with the production of proteins needed to form healthy muscle. In health focus, Dr Deusdedit Birungi, a victim of incurable illness wants more efforts directed to the welfare of those suffering from the crippling and fatal condition.