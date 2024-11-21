Examining Uganda's security operations in Kenya|MORNING AT NTV

The arrest of former four-time presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye has sparked widespread debate, especially as it occurred in Kenya, where he was reportedly invited by Martha Karua for a book launch. This development has raised questions about Kenya’s sovereignty, Uganda’s extradition processes, and the political implications for the region. Joining us are:Samuel Ronald Wanda – Legal representative for Dr. Besigye, Fred Ebil – Secretary General, UPC abnd Fred Bamwine – Commissioner, President’s Office.