DRC in EAC: Looking at the opportunities open for business | TALK OF THE NATION

The Democratic Republic of Congo is now officially a member of the East African Community, raising the number of partner states to seven. The admission follows the endorsement of a report by the EAC Council of Ministers last Friday and the heads of state summit on Tuesday, during a virtual meeting chaired by community chairperson President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya. Congo joins a highly expectant community that will see substantial economic benefits, including a 50 per cent increase in population size and a 25% jump in Gross Domestic Product. To look at how the business community views these developments - we have FRANCIS KISIRINYA - Chief Membership Officer at the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda