Last week, the High Court, presided over by Justice Musa Ssekana, ordered the arrest of Uganda Law Society President Isaac Ssemakadde to serve a 2-year sentence for contempt of court, citing his repeated attacks on judicial officers on social media. This raises important questions about the enforcement of Uganda's laws and policies, as the law has often been applied more rigorously to civilians than to officials. We discuss the matter with George Musisi, a lawyer, and Brandon Kintu, MP for Kagoma North Constituency