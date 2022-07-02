Counting the cost of keeping a firm afloat today | TALK OF THE NATION

On Thursday, the President hosted the second Presidential CEO forum in Ntungamo in a bid to find ways of enhancing the economy by, particularly, supporting business. The meeting looked at the challenges of doing business in the current economic situation. One of those who hoped to be invited to address the concerns of small-scale business owners on the challenges they face is JOHN WALUGEMBE - Executive Director, of the Federation of Small and Medium Size Enterprises.