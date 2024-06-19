Corruption risks in Parliament's modus operandi|MORNING AT NTV

Corruption fears are casting a shadow over Parliament. Corruption threatens development, democracy, and international security by distorting economic growth and undermining political decision-making, leading to political instability. Poor governance often fuels corruption, linking these issues with broader challenges in governance and development. In Uganda, evidence can be found in the President's outspoken stance against corruption and significant allegations within the legislative house, highlighted by events like the parliament exhibition and ongoing investigations resulting in some individuals already in custody. Can this scrutiny finally turn the tide against Uganda's persistent corruption? Join the discussion with Brandon Kintu, MP for Kagoma North County and spokesperson for the NRM Parliamentary Caucus; Anderson Burora, former RCC for Rubaga; and John Musila, MP for Bubulo East.