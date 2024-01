Building a sustainable film industry in Uganda | MORNING AT NTV

2024 promises a cinematic renaissance in the Uganda film industry, with studios aiming for a grand comeback post-pandemic and industry upheaval. Expect a diverse range of films fueled by exciting advancements, like digital cameras and vast online platforms, that have both revolutionized and challenged the art of filmmaking. Nana Kagga and Andrew Kaggwa delve deeper into 2024's film prospects.