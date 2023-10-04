2023 Uganda demographic and health survey | MorningAtNTV

According to results released by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) in September, the country still has high fertility rates, estimated at 5.2 children per woman. This represents a decrease of only two points from 5.4 children per woman in 2016 when the previous survey was conducted. The highest levels of fertility were recorded in the regions of Karamoja, Busoga, and Bunyoro, whereas the lowest rates were observed in Kampala. On a similar scale to improve the health of Ugandans, a demographic health survey was conducted, and to discuss the findings, dynamics, and solutions, we are joined by Dr Richard Mugahi - Assistant Commissioner of Reproductive infant health - Ministry of Health, and Dr Brenda Kharono - Medical Doctor & Global Health Specialist