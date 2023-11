Women Football: Asubo Gafford ladies edge UCU lady cardinals 1-0

Asubo Gafford Ladies has edged UCU Lady Cardinals 1-0 in one of the Fufa Women Super League games that was played today at Kampala Quality Stadium in Kyebando. The lone goal, which was scored by Aziiza Amulen in the first half, ascended the Gafford Ladies from the bottom of the league to the eighth position with four points. Elsewhere, Wakiso Hills and Rines SS played out to a 1-all draw in Wakiso.