Opposition unity, PFF and ANT sign cooperation agreement

The newly registered People's Front for Freedom (PFF) has entered into a cooperation agreement with the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), marking what they describe as a significant step toward building a united front ahead of the 2026 general elections. Leaders from both parties emphasized that unity among opposition forces is crucial if they are to mount a serious challenge to President Museveni’s decades-long rule. They are now appealing to other opposition political groups to join the pact, which they say is rooted in shared values and a common vision for change. Tonight, Joram Paul Ssonko speaks to Francis Mwijukye, the acting Treasurer General of PFF, to gain more insight into how the partnership will function. But first, here’s what party leaders had to say shortly after signing the Memorandum of Understanding.