17 suspects face terrorism charges over power infrastructure vandalism

Seventeen men accused of vandalizing Uganda’s power infrastructure were today arraigned before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court, facing potential terrorism-related charges. The group, linked to attacks on power poles, cables, and high-voltage transmission lines, has been remanded to Luzira Prison until July 17th as investigations continue. The surge in electricity vandalism is taking a toll on Uganda’s economy, with businesses and industries bearing the brunt of frequent power outages, lost productivity, and rising operational costs.