NUP to investigate alleged electoral irregularities

National Unity Platform (NUP) Party President Robert Kyagulanyi has instituted a special committee to probe mounting allegations of irregularities within the party's Electoral Management Committee, following claims of coercion and undue influence by high-ranking party figures. The party has come under intense scrutiny on social media, with criticism zeroing in on Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu—Kyagulanyi’s brother and a senior party official, who is accused of leveraging his influence to manipulate the Electoral Management Committee's decisions in favor of select candidates.