Uganda Cranes focus on fitness ahead of CHAN 2025, says Coach Muhumuza

With CHAN 2025 slated to kick off on 2nd August, the Uganda Cranes team is in no rush to get into technicalities. The agenda is still centered around getting players back to fitness and gradually introducing a competitive mindset. Fred Muhumuza, one of two coaches handling the Cranes, is adamant the team has what it takes.