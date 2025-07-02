UNBS new board counterfeit crisis deepens

After a year without a governing board, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has unveiled a new leadership team headed by James Kalibala, at a time when counterfeit goods are flooding the market and threatening consumer safety. The new board faces the urgent task of tightening enforcement at the source, restoring public trust, and harmonizing export standards to support trade competitiveness. However, chronic funding shortfalls continue to hamper key operations.