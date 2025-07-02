Police arrest woman suspected of having been with Dr. John Kiggundu

A woman in her early 20s, identified as Eva Mbabazi, who has been mentioned by several social media accounts as the last person to see the late Dr. John Spire Kiggundu, has been arrested. Dr. Kiggundu's lifeless body was discovered in a room at the Lubowa-based Dream Guest House along Entebbe Road, an hour after he checked in at 5:45 PM on June 21, 2025. Police say the suspect was captured on CCTV cameras leaving the room that had been previously booked by Dr. Kiggundu. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says they have taken her statement, and a general inquiry case file has been forwarded to the state attorney to determine the next steps.