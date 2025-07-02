National biofuel program launched

Uganda is making a bold push for energy self-reliance with the launch of its national biofuel blending program. The initiative will see locally produced ethanol mixed into petrol, in a move designed to reduce fuel import bills, curb emissions, and open up new income streams for rural farmers. Although more than 90% of Uganda’s energy already comes from biomass and hydropower, the transport sector remains reliant on imported fossil fuels. This new policy marks a strategic shift, integrating agriculture, clean energy, and climate resilience into the national development agenda.