Tanga Odoi lifts ban on nominating Museveni challengers

The Electoral Commission of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has reversed an earlier decision that barred individuals intending to challenge President Yoweri Museveni from collecting nomination forms. Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi announced that aspirants are now free to pick up forms to contest for the positions of party chairman and presidential flag bearer. This comes after party hopefuls were previously turned away last week, with officials stating that nomination forms would only be issued briefly on the second-last day of the nomination window.