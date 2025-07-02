Gov’t recruitment drive priority given to underperforming local gov’ts, new facilities

The government says recruitment in the 2025/2026 financial year will prioritise heads of departments in local governments that have consistently underperformed. The recruitment will also target newly constructed schools and upgraded health facilities, to strengthen public service delivery. Additionally, the government has increased the wage bill for the 2025/2026 financial year to Shillings 8.55 trillion, up from Shillings 7.83 trillion in the previous year—an increment of more than Shillings 724.7 billion.