Vipers’ Starlet Bobosi named Uganda’s best footballer

Uganda Cranes and SC Vipers youngster Bobosi Byaruhanga beat teammate Aziz Kayondo and Express FC’s Eric Kambale to this year's Airtel Fufa Awards. The award was handed to him by the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanya yesterday at Speke Resort, Munyonyo. The 20-year-old walked away with a brand new car. Meanwhile, Fauzia Najjemba won the best female footballer of the year award.