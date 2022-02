UPL UPDATE: Bright Stars 0-3 URA FC

URA FC has thrashed Bright Stars 3-0 in a game played at Kavumba Recreational Center. Steven Mukwala capitalized on Bright Star’s defensive lapses to bag a brace while Vianey Ssekajugo completed the rout. Now the win lifts the tax collectors two places above Wakiso Giants and Arua Hill FC while Bright Stars remains in the red zone a place above Tooro United who are the bottom of the table.