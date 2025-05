Ugandan clubs continue to dominate East Africa Netball Championships

Uganda’s representatives at the ongoing East African Netball Club Championships in Zanzibar continue to impress, each securing a second win in the group stages. Defending champions NIC beat Tanzania’s Uhamiaji 53–40, Prisons thrashed Mangereza 79–24, while KCCA dominated Zimamoto of Tanzania with a 90–19 victory. Top netball clubs from Uganda, Tanzania, and Zanzibar are participating in the competition.