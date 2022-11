UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Gadaffi beat Arua Hill 2 -0

Gaddafi FC beat Arua Hill 2-0 in their Uganda Premier League clash in Jinja on Wednesday. Alex Kitata and Brian Kalumba scored the goals that gave the Jinja-based side all 3 points. There was a scuffle when Arua Hill FC players attempted to beat up the referee as they accused him of poorly officiating the game.