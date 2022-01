UGANDA CUP : Express and Kyetume win respective ties

We start off NTV Weekend Sport with the Uganda Cup where Express has beaten PCCP by 3-0 in a match played today at the Phillip Omondi Stadium. Express scored through George Ssenkaaba, Mahadi Yaya and Joseph Akandwanaho to qualify for the next round. Express are joined by Kyetume who beat Nsambya by 4-3.