UGANDA CUP: Bul FC avenge last year's defeat beating Vipers 3-1

It was sweet revenge for Bul FC who avenged 2021’s Uganda Cup final loss to Vipers by beating them 3-1 in Masindi on Sunday. Vipers, who beat Bul FC 8-1 in last year's finals, went into the game as clear favourites. But the Jinja based outfit Bul FC had other ideas.