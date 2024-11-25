Uganda Cranes draw 0-0 with Western select

The Uganda Cranes and the Western Select Region team played out a goalless draw in one of the Uganda Cranes' regional tour games, which took place at Makobore Playground in Rukungiri. Both teams had chances in both halves but were unable to find the back of the net throughout the 90 minutes. The regional tours are aimed at engaging fans in the western region and providing the coaching staff with an opportunity to assess players in a competitive match environment.