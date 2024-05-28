Team Uganda returns from World Schools Football Championship in China

Team Uganda athletes and officials arrived home today from China in three batches after two weeks in Dalian city where they competed in the World Schools Football Championship. Uganda was represented by four teams from three schools in the competition that saw Amus College win silver after losing the boys' football final to hosts China on spot kicks. Bukedea Comprehensive School finished third overall and won bronze before the Amus girls' football team scooped 7th place. St Mary's College kisubi were the other team that carried the Ugandan flag at the games and came 31st out of the 34 teams that competed for the boys' football title. The last contingent comprising the Bukedea team will arrive in the country tomorrow afternoon.