SPORTS FOR REFUGEES: Thousands benefit from game connect project

The Game Connect project has worked with over 4,406 refugees and host communities in 5 locations of Kampala, Adjumani, Palabek, Kyangwali and Rwanja refugee settlements. The project looks to improve the physiological well-being and mental health for refugees aged between 15-24yrs. Gladiators FC won the refugee cup tournament organised by Game Connect with Mansoor Ssentamu who is partially blind.