SCHOOLS BASKETBALL: St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde declared champions

St Cyprian High School has been crowned champions of the boys' basketball at the Secondary School games qualifiers of Mukono district. The School beat off competition from Seeta High School A level campus with a 31-29 points victory in a final that was played last night at Seeta High A level campus in Mukono. Under the stewardship of new coach, John Omondi the school is among the three that have qualified for the upcoming Freah Diary Secondary School games due this coming month in Ndejje Luwero. Other schools that qualified are Seroma Christian High School and Seeta High A-level campus.