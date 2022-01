PREMIER LEAGUE: KCCA FC beat Mbarara City FC 1-0

Staying with the Uganda Premier League, KCCA FC edged Mbarara City 1-0 at the Phillip Omondi Stadium. Herbert Achai's first-half strike was the difference in the 90 minutes. The result takes KCCA FC to 31 points four ahead of second-placed vipers who stand at 29 points.