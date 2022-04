Onyango secures 9th league title with Mamelodi Sundowns

Former Cranes captain Denis Onyango has entered the South African record books after securing the 9th league title in the PSL. Onyango's Mamelodi Sundowns drew 0-0 last night against Cape Town City to clinch the title. He has won six titles with the Mamelodi Sundowns while the other three he won while at Supersport United between 2007 to 2010.