Onduparaka, Villa, Vipers host league games

Action in the Uganda Premier League returns tomorrow after a short Christmas break with three games on the card. At the Greenlight Stadium in Arua Onduparaka host table leaders KCCA FC in a mouth-watering tie that might grossly affect KCCA’s table standing. Meanwhile, record league champions Sports Club Villa will host Toro United who are seeking their first league win in eleven consecutive games. Army side UPDF will be on a trail to the Saint Mary’s stadium in Wakiso to play home side Vipers Sc who are hungry for a win to dislodge KCCA FC from the top of the league table.