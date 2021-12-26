Latest NTV

Latest Daily Monitor
  • 1 Soccer Six of the best for Man City as Arsenal, Spurs cruise
  • 2 News Somalia President, PM bicker in public over 'right course' of elections
  • 3 News Obama hails Archbishop Tutu as mentor, 'moral compass'
  • 4 Soccer Palace forced to miss Vieira as Premier League plays on despite Covid surge
  • 5 News 'A giant has fallen': Tributes pour in for Tutu
  • 6 News 28 migrants found dead on Libyan coast
  • 7 News DR Congo jails policemen for life for torturing suspect to death
  • 8 National Consecration of Kampala Archbishop set for next month
  • 9 News The Elders 'devastated' by death of founding member Tutu