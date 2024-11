Olivia Nakajja aims for Olympic qualification after leading Uganda to Air Badminton title

After guiding Team Uganda to the Air Badminton title in Mauritius last week, seasoned player Olivia Nakajja is looking to participate in more international tournaments. She hopes to garner enough qualification points for the 2028 Olympic Games. Reginah Nalujja had a one-on-one chat with the Ndejje University student and now reports.