Nkobeza, Mukiibi head for Africa Boxing Championships quarterfinals

Two Ugandan boxers - middle-weight Yusuf Nkobeza and light heavy-weight Idris Mukiibi are among the lucky four Bombers who started their campaigns at the ongoing Africa Boxing Championships in Mozambique at the quarterfinal stage. Nkobeza will take on little-known Joshua Cousin of Seychelles while Mukiibi will face Egyptian Abdelrahman Salah in their opening bouts to progress to the semis. Meanwhile team captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa in light welterweight yesterday eliminated Come Horonfei from the Central African Republic and will now face Colin Richamo of Mauritius in the quarterfinals.